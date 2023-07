MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah, July 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fatal accident involving a motorcycle has closed eastbound Interstate 84 in Morgan County.

The crash occurred about 7:15 p.m. Saturday on I-84 near Mountain Green, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The Utah Department of Transportation advises motorists to use an alternate route.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.