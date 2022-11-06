Fatal motorcycle crash closes westbound I-215 in Murray overnight

MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A fatal motorcycle accident late Saturday closed westbound Interstate 215 in Murray overnight.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Peterson said troopers were notified at 10:36 p.m. about a motorcycle crash on westbound I-215 near 700 West. The motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where they died from their injuries, Peterson said.

“There were no witnesses,” he told Gephardt Daily. “We’re investigating to figure out what happened.”

Westbound I-215 was expected to be closed to traffic from northbound and southbound I-15 until about 2 a.m. Sunday while police investigate the crash, Peterson said. The I-215 on-ramp at State Street also was closed, he said.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.