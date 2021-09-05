1 dead, 2 injured in Bangerter Highway accident

RIVERTON, Utah, Sept. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Riverton are investigating a deadly rollover accident, which happened early Saturday morning on Bangerter Highway.

First reports of the crash came in at about 3:50 a.m., when a northbound vehicle veered across multiple lanes of traffic near 13400 South and came to a stop in a field west of the highway.

First responders indicated a woman passenger riding in the backseat was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men, the driver and a front-seat passenger, were injured in the crash and were taken to separate hospitals.

Bangerter Highway, between 12600 South and 13400 South, was closed for hours Saturday morning while crash scene investigators surveyed the accident site. The road has since reopened.

