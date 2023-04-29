Fatal Utah County auto-pedestrian crash solved quickly with suspect’s help

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, April 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Santaquin man was killed Friday afternoon when he was run over by another truck driver.

At about 5:10 p.m. deputies with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a report of an auto pedestrian crash on Chimney Rock Pass Road, according to a sheriff’s office press release. The location is about 3.5 miles west of SR-68 (Redwood Road), and about 7 miles north of Elberta.

“This area is popular for off-road enthusiasts, and there were hundreds of people in the area at the time of the crash.” Which proved to be a fatal crash for the 59-year-old victim, the sheriff said, medical responders pronouncing him dead at the scene.

“Witnesses said the victim was driving westbound in a pickup towing a travel trailer. They reported he attempted to get the attention of the suspect who was reportedly traveling at high speed.

“This information was later confirmed to investigators by numerous witnesses who saw the suspect driving recklessly, at speeds around 70 mph on a narrow, winding dirt road.

“The suspect swerved off the road to avoid the victim’s pickup, but ran straight over him. The victim was thrown nearly 40 feet, and sustained extensive physical trauma over his head and body.”

The suspect left the scene at a high speed in a silver or white pickup or SUV, according to the press release. Sheriff’s deputies and officers from Saratoga Springs and Santaquin began to search for him.

But only 30 minutes after the crash was reported, at 5:40 p.m., the suspect dialed 911 to say he was on Soldier Pass Road, about eight miles north of where the victim was struck and killed.

Deputies arrived at the suspect’s location and took him safely into custody. There was damage to the front driver’s side of the Toyota Tacoma pickup that was consistent with what witnesses at the scene said happened.

“Investigators are processing the scene of the crash, and the suspect will be taken to jail. Exact charges have yet to be determined, but we suspect impairment to be a factor.”