Father arrested in Richfield after rolling UTV, trapping toddler son underneath

RICHFIELD, Utah, Dec. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 32-year-old father was arrested after admitting he used illegal drugs prior to rolling his UTV, injuring a passenger, his 2-year-old son.

The toddler was transported to a hospital for treatment after he was pinned under the overturned Utility Terrain Vehicle in the Christmas Day wreck, according to arresting documents filed for Jeffery Wade Livernois by the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

Two passersby had pulled the child from under the UTV. EMS workers stabilized the child, then took him to a hospital.

Livernois told officers he was the toddler’s father, and he had been driving the UTV at the time of the incident, in Richfield. Livernois had road rash, and said his collar bone might have been broken.

Deputies noticed Livernois’s pupils appeared small, and he admitted to using meth and marijuana prior to the rollover, his affidavit says.

Two other male passengers, an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old, sons of Livernois’ girlfriend, suffered only minor injuries, the court documents say..

Livernois was transported to the hospital, and consented to a blood draw. Post Miranda, Livernois admitted to using the illegal drugs about an hour prior to the incident.

After his release from the hospital on Wednesday, Livernois was booked into the Sevier County Jail on suspicion of negligently operating a vehicle resulting in serious injury, a third-degree felony, two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of controlled substances, and two counts of drug possession, one felony and one misdemeanor.

His bail was set at $7,500.