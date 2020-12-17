Father, daughter suffer injuries after fall from ski lift at The Canyons

PARK CITY, Utah, Dec. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Park City Fire Department arrived to assist ski patrol at The Canyons ski resort Wednesday after a father and daughter fell from a ski lift.

The victims both suffered injuries requiring transport to a hospital, a statement from the Park City Fire Department says.

“Airmed responded and Lifeflight assisted in hoisting the patients to PCFD ambulances where both patients were transported by ambulance to area hospitals, the PCFD statement says.

Gephardt Daily will share additional details as they become available.