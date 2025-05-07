Father sentenced in death of West Haven 12-year-old Gavin Peterson

OGDEN, Utah, May 7, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Shane Peterson, the father of 12-year-old Gavin Peterson, the West Haven boy who died in July 2024 from a prolonged pattern of child abuse, including severe malnutrition, has been sentenced to five years to life in prison. Add the consecutive sentences for four other charges he’s been convicted of and Peterson could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Peterson, 47, was ordered Tuesday by Second District Court Judge Camille Neider to serve a term of five years to life for first-degree felony child abuse homicide. She also sentenced him to terms of one to five years for three separate aggravated felony child abuse charges, as well as one term of zero to five years for endangerment of a child, a third-degree felony.

Peterson had pleaded guilty to all five charges in March.

Peterson’s wife, Nichole Lea Scott, 51, who is Gavin’s stepmother, and his adult son, Tyler Shane Peterson, 22, who is Gavin’s older brother, also pleaded guilty to their roles in the child’s death.

Scott is scheduled for sentencing May 12.

Tyler, who pleaded guilty to charges with a mental illness stipulation and is now living with family members, will have a court-ordered review of his status May 22.

Gavin Peterson died July 9, 2024. An investigation into his death revealed a pattern of abuse that shocked the community.

Affidavits contained in probable cause statements, filed after his family members’ arrests, indicated he “was found malnourished, wearing a saturated diaper” along with “notations” that “detailed beatings” and “limiting food to a third of a cup of water and a piece of bread with mustard.”

Court documents also said the child had been ill for several days prior to his death, “experiencing vomiting and seizures, but was not taken to a doctor.”

During Tuesday’s sentencing, extended family members, as well as Judge Neider, struggled to keep their composure.

“I agree that you should be given the maximum sentence,” Neider said, addressing Peterson. “I also find it telling that I am more emotional about this than you are.”





