Father, son extricated from pickup after rollover in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Dec. 21, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — A father and son had to be extricated from their pickup truck after a rollover in West Valley City on Saturday afternoon.

It happened at about 3 p.m. near 4200 South and 5600 West, close to Hunter High School, Sgt. John Pittman, West Valley City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

“An older white Ford pickup went to make a U-turn, and it didn’t see a northbound car,” Pittman said.

“The car hit the truck and flipped it (the truck) onto its side,” Pittman said. “The way the truck was sitting, extrication was needed.”

The son, probably in his late teens or early 20s, was not injured, Pittman said. The father, possibly in his 40s or 50s, was initially believed to be stuck in the vehicle, but it was later discovered he was not, Pittman said. The father suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital to be checked out.

Fortunately, the accident was not bad as it initially looked, Pittman said.

“Property can be replaced,” he said. “Lives cannot.”