Father, son with Salt Lake City police negotiate surrender of assault suspect

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A father and son with the Salt Lake City Police Department worked together Monday to negotiate the surrender of a 36-year-old man who barricaded himself in his apartment following an alleged assault.

Officer Jeremy Dimond and his father, Salt Lake City Police Capt. Derek Dimond, responded about 9:10 a.m. to an apartment complex at 844 S. West Temple to investigate an aggravated assault, police said.

The alleged victim told police he had been head-butted by Louis Christensen, who then “held a knife up to him while stating something to the affect of, ‘Get out or I will kill you,'” according to a probable cause statement filed in 3rd District Court.

The victim left the apartment and got to a safe location, while Christensen remained inside, police said. He had a large bump on his head that was bleeding slightly but refused medical treatment, according to police.

While speaking with Officer Dimond on the phone, Christensen said “he would not come out unless police obtained a warrant. The suspect hung up the phone and refused to answer additional calls,” according to a news release from SLCPD.

Capt. Dimond, a former police negotiator, then attempted to talk to Christensen from the hallway. The man responded and “started engaging in conversation with Captain Dimond through the apartment door but still refused to come out,” the release states.

After talking with Capt. Dimond for about 10 minutes, Christensen exited the apartment with his hands up and surrendered, police said.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the apartment and later recovered a knife, according to police.

Christensen later told police he had invited the victim over to his apartment, but “when he saw the victim, he ‘lost it,'” the affidavit states. He also admitted to head-butting the man and threatening to kill him with a pocketknife, police said.

Christensen was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County jail for investigation of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

Police say the case is being investigated as a domestic violence incident because Christensen and the victim “are known to each other and live together.”

Resources are available to support survivors of domestic violence in Utah at:

Anyone who has experienced domestic violence is encouraged to speak with a victim advocate at 801-799-3000 or use the 24-hour hotline at 801-580-7969. All services are fee, and callers can get information anonymously.