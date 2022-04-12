Father taken into custody after abducting toddler from University of Utah Hospital, police say

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A mother was reunited with her 23-month-old child Monday evening less than an hour after police say the noncustodial father abducted the child from University of Utah Hospital.

University of Utah police received a call around 5 p.m. about a child abduction from the emergency department, interim Chief Jason Hinojosa told Gephardt Daily. The noncustodial father had been at the hospital with the child’s mother but took the child and left the hospital without permission, Hinojosa said.

With assistance from the Salt Lake City and Utah Transit Authority police departments, University of Utah detectives and patrol officers were able to locate the man about 5:45 p.m. — just prior to an Amber Alert being issued, Hinojosa said.

“We were fortunate,” he said. “We did find the father with the child rolling up to an apartment. We were in the right place at the right time.”

The father was taken into custody without incident, and the child was reunited with the mother, Hinojosa said.