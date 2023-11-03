Faulty light bulb in garage attic leads to fire at Morgan County home

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire officials say a faulty light bulb sparked a fire in the garage attic and damaged a Morgan County home Friday.

Morgan County, Mountain Green and South Weber fire crews responded to the fire in the Stoddard area, the Mountain Green Fire Protection District stated on social media.

“A faulty light bulb or circuit apparently started the fire in the garage attic,” the post says, “which in turn burned down into the garage and kitchen area.

“No injuries were reported.”