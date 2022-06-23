FBI nabs SLC bank robbery suspect in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, June 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The suspect in two Salt Lake City bank robberies is in custody.

According to a statement by the Salt Lake City Police Department, “Tonight, FBI Special Agents in Las Vegas safely arrested Tanner Cram. We appreciate the assistance from our federal partners @FBISaltLakeCity and @FBILasVegas. No additional details are expected until after the suspect makes his first court appearance.”

The SLCPD says tips from the public helped identify Cram who was caught on camera during two bank robberies on Tuesday.

Police say Cram was first involved in a robbery at 4:23 p.m. at Deseret Credit Union, 9325 South Village Shop Drive, Sandy. Police say he revealed a firearm in the front waistband of his pants and touched the weapon several times during the robbery.

At 5:52 p.m., police say Cram man passed a note to a bank employee and referenced having a firearm at America First Credit Union, 1799 S. Pioneer Road, Salt Lake City.