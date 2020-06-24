FBI offering reward of up to $25K for information on arson suspects

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Salt Lake City Field Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two people allegedly responsible for the burning of a Salt Lake City Police Department patrol vehicle on May 30.

The FBI is offering a reward of up $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of both suspects, or up to $12,500 per suspect, said a press release from the FBI.

“At approximately 3:30 p.m., in the vicinity of 400 South and 200 East in Salt Lake City, Utah, protesters overturned and set fire to a patrol vehicle,” the press release said.

Suspect No. 1 is described as a Black man with short black hair. He wore a Nike-brand hooded sweatshirt and pants, and black shoes. During the incident, he covered his face with a black gas mask.

Suspect No. 2 is described as a man with long, dark hair and a beard. He wore a red plaid shirt over a gray T-shirt and tan pants. His face was partially covered by a white face mask.

Anyone with information regarding the men is asked to call the FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office at 801-579-6192. You may also contact your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.