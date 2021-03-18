FBI offers rewards for information leading to conviction of 2 murdered Native American men

COLORADO, March 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The FBI is offering rewards upon conviction for the information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the deaths of two Native American men whose bodies were found in 2000 and 2004 in Colorado, near the Four Corners area.

Avery Whiteskunk, born May 10, 1961, was reported missing in Jan. 31, 2004. His body found on March 19, 2004 on the northern edge of the Ute Indian Reservation, near County Road G in Montezuma County, Colorado. He was from Towaoc, Colorado.

“The FBI vigorously investigates violent crimes that affect tribal communities,” says a statement shared by the Salt Lake City office of the FBI. “We are committed to protecting all communities we serve, helping victims, and ensuring that justice is met for violent criminal offenders. We hope that sharing the Seeking Information poster with neighboring communities in the Four Corners area will encourage those with information to come forward to help solve this crime and bring closure to Mr. Whiteskunk’s family.”

The second murdered man was Odell Vest, born Dec. 1, 1978, and also from Towaoc, Colorado. Vest was murdered on July 10 or 11, 2000, and was last seen at a house party in Towaoc.

Vest was not known to travel, and had no driver license. The location where is body was not provided in a statement shared by the Utah office of the FBI.

“FBI agents assigned to offices near tribal land are committed to ensuring the community’s safety and security in and around the reservation,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider.

“Our success relies on collaboration with our tribal law enforcement agencies, and the community providing valuable tips. The publication of the Seeking Information poster provides the opportunity to remind the community of our commitment to solve this crime and bring closure to Mr. Vest’s family.”

Anyone with information on the person or people responsible for either man’s death is asked to call the FBI’s Denver field office at 303-629-7171, contact your local FBI office, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

A reward of $10,000 is available in each case upon conviction of the person or people responsible.