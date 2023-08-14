FBI: Provo man shot, killed by agents prior to Pres. Biden visit pointed revolver at agents

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations, Salt Lake City Office, has released a statement regarding the Aug. 9 fatal shooting of a Provo man who posted social media threats against elected officials including Pres. Joe Biden.

Biden was scheduled to arrive in Utah later that day.

“The FBI continues to review an agent-involved shooting which occurred around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 in Provo, Utah,” the FBI statement says.

“The incident began when special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants on 75-year-old Craig Deeleuw Robertson at his home for threats to elected officials and law enforcement officers.

“Robertson resisted arrest and as agents attempted to take him into custody, he pointed a .357 revolver at them. The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force officers seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division. We have no further details to provide at this time.”

The statement also said the FBI adheres to the DOJ Policy on Use of Deadly Force, adopted May 20, 2022.

“Law enforcement officers and correctional officers of the Department of Justice may use deadly force only when necessary, that is, when the officer has a reasonable belief that the subject of such force poses an imminent danger of death or serious physical injury to the officer or to another person. The policy can be found on DOJ’s website at https://www.justice.gov/d9/pages/attachments/2022/05/23/departments_updated_use-of-force_policy.pdf.”

