FBI Salt Lake City searching for ‘Band-Aid Bandit’

UTAH, Aug. 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The FBI Salt Lake City is searching for a bank robber dubbed the “Band-Aid Bandit,” who is suspected in at least seven different incidents.

In every case, he allegedly presented a note threatening a weapon. The FBI says he should be considered armed and dangerous.

A news release from the FBI said that on Dec. 9, 2019, at approximately 3:45 p.m., an unknown male suspect entered the Cyprus Credit Union inside the Walmart Supercenter located at 11328 S. Jordan Gateway in South Jordan. He left in a 2018 or 2019 white-silver Volkswagen Tiguan.

On Jan. 3, at approximately 3:26 p.m., an unknown male suspect robbed the America First Credit Union inside the Dan’s Foods located at 1360 S. Foothill Drive in Salt Lake City.

On Feb. 7, at approximately 5:19 p.m., an unknown male suspect robbed the U.S. Bank inside the Smith’s Food and Drug located at 4080 W. 9000 South in West Jordan. He left the area in a vehicle of the same description.

On Feb. 28, at approximately 4:11 p.m., an unknown male suspect robbed the U.S. Bank inside the Smith’s Food and Drug located at 1550 E. 3500 North in Lehi. He left the area in a vehicle of the same description.

On May 5, at approximately 12:10 p.m., an unknown male suspect robbed the U.S. Bank inside the Smith’s Food and Drug located at 1174 W. 600 North in Salt Lake City. He left the area in a vehicle of the same description.

On July 25, at approximately 11:17 a.m., an unknown male suspect robbed the Goldenwest Credit Union inside the Macey’s grocery store located at 760 E. Main St. in Lehi.

On Aug. 27, at approximately 5:57 p.m., an unknown male suspect robbed the America First Credit Union inside the Bowman’s Market located at 326 N. Main St. in Kaysville.

The man is described as Caucasian, between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet tall. “The unknown suspect changes his appearance and wears different hats during the robberies,” the news release said. “He has been observed wearing Band-Aids on his fingers.”

Anyone with information concerning this unknown suspect is asked to call the FBI’s Salt Lake City field office at 801-579-1400. You can also submit a tip at: tips.fbi.gov.