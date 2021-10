SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The FBI Salt Lake City is searching for a suspect in connection with a bank robbery.

“Wanted by the #FBI: On Sept. 29, this man robbed the University Federal Credit Union at 490 E. 500 South in Salt Lake City,” said a tweet from the FBI.

The man is described as possibly Hispanic or Asian, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a medium build.

Anyone that recognizes the man is asked to call 801-579-1400.