FBI seeks Grand Teton campers who stayed in Spread Creek area, may have seen Gabby Petito, boyfriend

GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK, Wyoming, Sept. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The FBI Denver office has revealed the area of Grand Teton National Park agents are searching in connection with missing woman Gabby Petito, and is asking recent campers there to share any helpful tips.

It is believed Petito, 22, and boyfriend Brian Laundrie, 23, may have camped at one of the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area spots between Aug. 27 and 30, shortly before Laundrie drove Petito’s van home, alone, to Florida, arriving on Sept. 1.

A series of tweets issued by the FBI Denver office just before 7 p.m Saturday appears below:

“The #FBIDenver Field Office and its Wyoming Resident Agencies, in coordination with the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, Teton County Sheriff’s Office & Jackson Police Department, have been conducting ground surveys at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area.

“The Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area is located in the Bridger-Teton National Forest on the east boundary of Grand Teton National Park. This area is closed to the public and will remain closed until the surveys are complete.

“If you were in the area of Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area, as identified in the attached map, during the timeframe of Aug. 27-30, 2021, and saw Gabby and/or her boyfriend or their vehicle, please provide that information to the FBI.

“Gabby and her boyfriend were traveling in a white 2012 Ford Transit van with a variety of stickers on the back with Florida plate QFTG03. The FBI has a Missing Person poster that includes photos of Gabby & her van available for review or download here.

Police investigators have released this photo of the van Petito and Laundrie were traveling in.

“While we cannot comment further as to the specifics of this investigation, we will provide updates and request additional assistance from the public when appropriate to do so. Thank you.”

A search of Florida’s Carlton Reserve for Laundrie, missing since Tuesday, has also wrapped for the day, due to darkness. For details on that multi-agency operation, click here.