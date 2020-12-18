FBI seeks tips on robbery suspect who hit banks in Salt Lake City, Murray

UTAH, Dec. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake office of the FBI has issued a wanted poster for a man caught on surveillance cameras during the commision of two bank robberies in Utah.

The man is seen bareheaded in surveillance photos taken on Oct. 26, 2020, during the robbery of Wells Fargo Bank at 4920 S. State, Murray. He was wearing dark-framed glasses, a white face covering, and a dark suit coat with dress pants and shoes.

Investigators believe the same man, wearing a cap, was caught on camera on Dec. 12 robbing a Chase Bank location at at 1295 S. Redwood Road, Salt Lake City. He was wearing the glasses, a black shirt, black hat, gloves, jeans, a mask with a print, and dress shoes.

The suspect is believed to be 5 feet five inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a slender build. He is Caucasian.

Anyone with information on the robberies or the suspect is asked to contact the FBI by calling the Salt Lake Office at 801-579-1400 or by contacting the FBI tip line at tips.fbi.gov.