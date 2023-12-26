Federal disaster assistance approved for parts of Utah after spring flooding

WASHINGTON, D.C., Dec. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — FEMA announced that Pres. Joe Biden has approved a major disaster assistance for Utah, and federal funds will be available to supplement recovery efforts in areas affected by major flooding between May 1 and 27 of this year.

Funding is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and repairs or replacement of facilities in areas damaged by flooding, FEMA’s news release says. The qualifying damage occured in Iron, Morgan, Sanpete, Utah and Wasatch counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments, the FEMA statement says.

Jon K. Huss has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area.

Spring runoff was heavier than usual last spring due to a winter of heavy snowfall. Utah County alone reported more than $10 million in damage caused by flooding.