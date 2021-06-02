Federal, local authorities announce 26 suspects indicted after multi-agency drug trafficking investigation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators from multiple law enforcement agencies gathered on Tuesday morning to announce multiple arrests and more charges in cases of gang-related drug trafficking in Utah.

Those charged and, in most cases, taken into custody, have ties to a new and dangerous drug cartel, officials said.

“We are very pleased to be here today to be able to announce the removal of significant amounts of drugs from our streets,” said Andrea T. Martinez, acting United States Attorney for the District of Utah.

Agencies represented at the news conference included U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Utah; Drug Enforcement Agency; Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms; the Internal Revenue Service, and the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Also investigating was the Unified Police Department Metro Gang Unit.

The investigation began in September 2020, and since then, more than 42 pounds of methamphetamine, seven pounds of heroin, 5,000 fentanyl pills, 71 grams of fentanyl powder, 15 firearms, and more than $25,000 have been seized, officials said.

In late May, a federal grand jury granted an indictment for 26 suspects alleged to have conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin in northern Utah. Investigators said Tuesday the group is believed to be responsible for 420 pounds of meth, reportedly from Mexico, being distributed and transported in the Salt Lake County during this year and last.

Department of Justice officials say 21 of those charged face a combined 34 charges for a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine in Utah; conspiracy to launder money; and firearm charges.

A list of those charged was released later, and included defendants from age 18 to 60. The names given are:

Luis Cilla-Vigil, 35, Rosarito, Mexico

Jesus A Vila-Garcia, 46, Salt Lake City

Joe Robert Rael, aka “Jojo,” 52, Salt Lake City

Jerry Philip Vigil, aka “Nino,” 47, Bountiful

Jennifer Lopez-Lopez, 20, San Marcos, California

Maria Islas-Avila, aka “Sky,” 22, Escondido, California

Martin Verduzco-Muro, aka “Lalo,” 28, Bountiful

Edward David Lucero, 54, Sandy

Linda Hernandez-Alvarez, 34, Salt Lake City

Brian Michael Fioravanti, 34, Salt Lake City

Jeffrey Kraig Ellis, 60, West Valley City

Patrice Rael Raelynn Estes, 39, Salt Lake City

Leandro Cortez Ochoa Lovato-Howels, 40, Salt Lake City

Mario Alberto Lovato, aka “Grump,” 40, Salt Lake City

Joseph Raymond Trujillo, aka “Qujo,” 31, Salt Lake City

Celina Alexandra Garcia, aka “Baby G,” 26, Salt Lake City

Pete Vince Espinoza, 37, Salt Lake City

Judy Ann Maestas, aka “Juicy Judy,” 30, Salt Lake City

Felicia Nicole Mingura, aka “Fela,” 34, Salt Lake City

Erika Rachelle Vigil, 30, West Valley City

Jessica Leeann Vigil, 30, Sandy

Anthony James Runion, aka “Lil Ace,” 19, Salt Lake City

Richard Lawrence Trujillo, 32, Salt Lake City

Brandon Jay Perrault, aka “Trip,” 42, Salt Lake City

Pedro Jurado, 56, Midvale

Kylee Jiminez-Cunam 18, Bountiful

The grand jury had previous indicted five defendants in the same case. They are:

Daniel Maestas, 48, Salt Lake City, charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Linda Rose Garcia, 33, Salt Lake City, charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm

Joseph Paul House, aka “Chino,” 36, Taylorsville, charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm

Victor Jurado, 34, Salt Lake City, charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm

David Soto-Acasota, aka “Droops,” 26, Salt Lake City, charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm

Below, find the unsealed indictment documents for the suspects more recently charged.