BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Box Elder County home sustained significant damage in a fire Saturday.

“A FedEx driver making deliveries in the Thatcher area saw smoke coming from a house and called 911,” the Tremonton Fire Department stated on social media Saturday.

Crews from Tremonton and Thatcher responded to the fire, the post says.

“The home unfortunately suffered significant damage. The cause is under investigation,” the post says.