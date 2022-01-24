FedEx semi’s trailer catches fire on I-15 near I-80 interchange

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A FedEx semi pulling double trailers ignited early Monday morning on Interstate 15.

The semi was southbound on I-15 near the eastbound Interstate 80 interchange, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily.

At about 3:15 a.m., the back trailer caught on fire.

Roden said the driver was able to get the trailer detached, and there were no injuries.

“The two right lanes were closed for crews to manage and clear the incident,” Roden said. “They also had to have UDOT salt the area due to the water used to fight the fire.”

It is believed the fire was caused by a mechanical failure.