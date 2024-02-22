Feds grant $20M to Salt Lake City International Airport for upgrades

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 22, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s major airport is the recipient of $20 million in federal funding for expansion and improvements.

“Big things are happening at Salt Lake City International Airport,” the U.S. Department of transportation announced online.

The $20 million from President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package will expand the airport’s Concourse B, opening 16 new gates to increase capacity at Utah’s busiest airport, the department said.

The money is part of $970 million from the Federal Aviation Administration announced Feb. 15 going to 114 airports spanning 44 states and three territories, which the department says “delivers on President Biden’s commitment to rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure while lowering costs for families, creating good jobs, and advancing opportunity for all Americans.”

The $20 million is in the mid-range of the awards, from $40 million to Chicago O’Hare International Airport and $700,000 to Standing Rock Airport in Fort Yates, North Dakota.

“Today’s funding not only helps modernize airports to meet the needs of travelers today and for years to come but also creates good-paying job opportunities in communities both large and small,” said Shannetta R. Griffin, FAA associate administrator for airports.

The awards are on top of the nearly $2 billion for airport terminals announced over the past two years. The vast majority of the terminal projects are under construction.