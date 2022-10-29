Feds highlight election security, safeguards as Nov. 8 draws near

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — As federal prosecutors have been doing around the country, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah has identified measures for ballot security with the Nov. 8 general election.

Which includes calling 911, as well as the FBI.

U.S. Attorney for Utah Trina A. Higgins said Assistant USA Aaron Clark in her office has been designated the District Election Officer (DEO) for the state for Nov. 8’s proceedings, according to a press release.

“In that capacity (Clark) is responsible for overseeing the District’s handling of election day complaints of voting rights concerns, threats of violence to election officials or staff, and election fraud, in consultation with Justice Department Headquarters in Washington.” Clark will lead the efforts of Higgins’ office in connection with the DOJ’s nationwide Election Day Program for the upcoming general election.

“In order to respond to complaints of voting rights concerns and election fraud during the upcoming election, and to ensure that such complaints are directed to the appropriate authorities, AUSA/DEO Clark will be on duty in this District while the polls are open,” Higgins said. “He can be reached by the public at the following telephone number: 801-325-1405.”

In addition, the FBI will have special agents available in each field office and resident agency throughout the country to receive allegations of election fraud and other election abuses on election day. The Utah FBI field office in Salt Lake City can be reached by the public at: 801-579-1400.

“However,” the release notes, “in the case of a crime of violence or intimidation, please call 911 immediately and before contacting federal authorities.

“State and local police have primary jurisdiction over polling places, and almost always have faster reaction capacity in an emergency.”

“In Utah, every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted in a fair and free election,” Higgins said.

“Similarly, election officials and staff must be able to serve without being subject to unlawful threats of violence. The Department of Justice will always work tirelessly to protect the integrity of the election process.”

Complaints about possible violations of the federal voting rights laws can be made directly to the Civil Rights Division in Washington, DC by phone at 800-253-3931 or by complaint form at https://civilrights.justice.gov/