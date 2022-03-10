Feds match reward money leading to arrests in St. George gun store burglary

ST. GEORGE, Utah, March 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Federal authorities and others have taken an interest in a gun shop burglary, doubling the reward offered for information leading to arrests and convitions in-jnk

Dixie Gun & Fish, 1090 Tabernacle Street, was burglarized March 4, a Friday, at 4:48 a.m.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has become involved in the probe of the break-in, its Industry Operations investigators in the process of conducting an inventory to determine “the exact number of firearms stolen,” according to an ATF press release from its Denver office shared Wednesday on the St. George Police Department’s online pages.

ATF is offering a $5,000 reward which will be matched by another $5,000 from the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry.

Anyone with information can contact the St. George Police Department at (435) 627-4300 or the ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (283-8477), [email protected], www.atf.gov/contact/atftips, or www.reportit.com. The reportit site is designed for tips to remain anonymous if desired.