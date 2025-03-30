Feds slash $98 million from Utah Department of Health and Human Services; 37 staff positions lost

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 30, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — In the wake of a sudden cancellation of $98 million in federal grants, Utah’s Department of Health and Humans Services has announced the beginning of layoffs.

“On March 24 the Utah Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) received unexpected notification from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that certain COVID-related grants under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) were ended effective immediately,” the department said in a press release.

“Across our department, a total of six grants were impacted. These grants had about $98 million remaining before the end of the grant period, which was supposed to have been the end of 2026. These grants funded public health functions and behavioral health services.

“DHHS has 187 staff positions funded partially or completely by the impacted funds. These positions are largely limited to the divisions responsible for carrying out the department’s public health functions, and many of these positions were temporary.

“Unfortunately, we had to announce today an early reduction of 37 staff in positions funded by these specific COVID-related grants,” the Friday release said. “These staff positions will end April 11.”

UDHHS Director Tracy Gruber said, “We are sorry to see these positions end early.

“We consider them all public health heroes, many of whom joined our department when we needed to ramp up operations to keep Utahns safe during the global pandemic. These staff came in to serve the public at an incredibly difficult time.”

The department will be providing resources to the staff being laid off. Where possible, these staff may apply for other jobs within DHHS if they are qualified and interested. The department will also connect them to job search support through the Utah Department of Workforce Services, the release said, and other resources over the next two weeks.

In addition to staff reductions, external partners, including local health and mental health authorities receiving funding through these terminated grants have been notified their contracts will be terminated, the department said.

“Public health has faced many challenges, and will undoubtedly face new challenges moving forward. We will continue to work with our dedicated, passionate, and incredibly talented partners at the state and local levels, community-based organizations, healthcare system, and legislative leadership to protect the public’s health.

“We remain committed to our vision—provide all Utahns fair and equitable opportunities to live healthy and safe lives.”