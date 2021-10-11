Fellow Utes board plane for Texas for teammate Aaron Lowe’s funeral

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Teammates of the late Aaron Lowe, the University of Utah football player who was fatally shot outside a party last month, on Monday boarded a Texas bound plane to attend Lowe’s funeral.

“Headed to Dallas for you, A Lowe,” says a tweet issued at 8:14 a.m. “We love you. #22FOREVER #LLAL”

Services for Lowe, 21, will be held this afternoon at the Family Cathedral of Praise church in Mesquite, his family members have said. Lowe played for West Mesquite High School before coming to the University of Utah to play as a Ute.

Charged in the Sept. 26 shooting death of Lowe and the critical injury of a 20-year-old woman is 22-year-old suspect Buk Mawut Buk, who police have said was an uninvited guest who showed up at the party and was asked to leave.

“Multiple people who were not invited came to the party and were causing problems,” says an affidavit filed in the case by an officer of the Salt Lake City Police Department.

“Witnesses observed Buk Buk approach another person at the party, say something to him in a low voice, and then retrieve a pistol from the person’s shoulder bag.

“Witnesses then observed Buk Buk walk down the driveway and across the street. Buk Buk fired two or three shots at a male and female victim, who were struck by the shots and immediately fell to the ground.”

Witnesses then observed Buk Buk walk up to the victims and shoot them again while they were on the ground, the officer’s statement said.

“The male victim died at the scene and the female victim was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition where she underwent extensive surgery.”

Teammates and coaches first paid tribute to Lowe at a candlelight vigil held three days after his death.

At the vigil, U of U Athletic Director Mark Harlan thanked all for their tributes to “a terrific young man” who worked hard to reach his dreams and achieved many of them. Harlan said he knew Lowe’s friends, teammates, and everyone at the vigil was suffering.

“Keep an eye on everybody and love everybody, because we can get through this together,” he said.