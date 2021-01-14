FEMA funds authorized for northern Utah entities affected by September windstorm

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — President Donald Trump has signed a major disaster declaration that authorizes public assistance for eligible entities that suffered significant damages from the Sept. 7 and 8 2020 windstorm, which tore roofs off structures and and overturned old-growth trees at the Utah State Capitol and Liberty Park, among other locations.

The eligible entities are in Davis, Morgan, Salt Lake and Weber counties, according to a statement from Utah Division of Emergency Management.

The declaration also provides for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program to be available for projects throughout the state.

“The Utah Division of Emergency Management will work closely with FEMA and with the counties to administer the FEMA funding made available under the wind storm declaration,” says the Utah Division of Emergency Management (DEM) statement.

This is the third presidential disaster declaration for Utah involving disasters which occurred in 2020. The first was declared on April 4, 2020 for the COVID-19 pandemic and is ongoing.

The second declaration was approved on July 9, 2020 for the Individual Assistance Program for damage from the March 18th 5.7 magnitude Magna Earthquake. Then on Dec. 31, after an appeal, Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation Grant Programs were also approved for the Magna earthquake, the statement says.

“We appreciate the support of FEMA and the President in approving this latest disaster declaration for Utah,” DEM director Kris Hamlet said. “We’ve been very busy this past year responding to numerous emergencies and disasters, but now is the time to move forward with recovery and mitigation efforts.

“The resources provided under this declaration will help those areas impacted the most to be able to offset costs incurred to respond to the wind storm, and in some cases to implement mitigation efforts to minimize future impacts from such an event.”

Utah Division of Emergency Management will provide applicant briefings and other information throughout the declaration period to help eligible entities complete the process for funding, the statement said. The agency’s website is dem.utah.gov.