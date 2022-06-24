Female bicyclist struck, critically injured in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a crash that critically injured a 64-year-old woman Friday.

“This investigation started at 12:16 p.m. when SLC911 received information about a crash involving a van and a person near Redwood Road and North Temple Street,” an SLCPD press release said.

“Officers arrived and found the victim on the ground. Paramedics transported the woman to a local hospital in critical condition. No updates on her condition are available.”

Investigators believe the van’s driver was heading north on Redwood Road when he struck the woman as she rode a bicycle “against the traffic signal.”

Police say the driver of the van remained on scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

The Crash Analysis Reconstruction (CAR) Team and SLCPD Crime Lab technicians responded to the scene.

“No further information on this case is being released,” the SLCPD statement said.