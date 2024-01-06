Female driver dead, infant transported to hospital after wrong-way collision with semi in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 6, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman is dead and an infant traveling in her sedan was transported to a hospital after a collision Saturday morning on Interstate 84 in Morgan County.

The collision happened at about 7:04 a.m. near I-84 milepost 100, a statement from the Utah Highway Patrol says.

The sedan was traveling west in an eastbound lane.

“A semi truck was traveling eastbound at the same location,” the statement says. “The semi was unable to avoid the sedan and they hit head-on, killing the female driver of the sedan.

“An infant was also an occupant in the vehicle. A deputy was able to safely remove the infant from the sedan. The infant was transported to the hospital.”

The driver of the semi truck was not injured, the statement says. The investigation is ongoing.