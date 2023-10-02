Female passenger ejected, killed in Emery County rollover

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Photo: Utah Highway Patrol

EMERY COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A passenger in a Ford pickup truck was killed Sunday in a 6 a.m. rollover on Interstate 70.

The accident happened near milepost 135, in Emery County.

“The Ford traveled off the left side of the roadway on a gradual right turn,” says a report from Utah Highway Patrol.

“The driver of the Ford steered back to the right in an over-correcting fashion. The driver lost control and went off the right side of the roadway and rolled.”

The female passenger was not wearing a seatbelt, the statement says.

Photo Utah Highway Patrol

She “was ejected from the vehicle. She was transported from the scene by EMS, but died a short time later.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information on the incident as details are released.

The red marker shows the approximate location of the crash Image Google Maps

