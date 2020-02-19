Female rappeler dies after 40-foot fall in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was killed in Wayne County Tuesday morning after falling some 40 feet during a rappel.

The deceased woman has been identified as Fiona Heckscher, 33, from Washington D.C., Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Facebook.

The incident occurred at approximately 9 a.m. in the area of Angel Point Cove trailhead, in Hanksville, the news release said.

Wayne County Sheriff and deputies, along with Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue responded to the scene.

The reporting party that was doing the canyon rappel with the victim stated Heckscher was coming out of the slot canyon when she slid 20 feet, then free fell about 40 feet to the bottom of the canyon, the news release said.



Classic Helicopter from Moab was also called to assist in rescue efforts.



“Upon arrival, all agencies assisting in rescue efforts were notified that Fiona did not survive the fall despite life resuscitating measures from her friends,” the news release said.