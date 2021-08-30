Former Utah Congresswoman Mia Love tapped as ‘The View’ guest host

UTAH, Aug. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Former Utah Congresswoman Mia Love, who served 4th District between 2015 and 2019, has been tapped for another high-visibility job.

Love will be among the rotating guest hosts for “The View,” and will take a seat on the panel for 25th season premiere week, starting Sept. 7, when the cast returns to the studio for the first time since March 2020.

“Really looking forward to kicking off a new season and honored to be a part of such an accomplished group,” Love tweeted Monday morning.

Love and other guest hosts will fill the seat vacated by conservative Meghan McCain, who taped her last show on Aug. 6 after appearing for four years on the panel talk show.

Besides Love, confirmed guest hosts are reported to include former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, former HP CEO Carly Fiorina, former “Fox & Friends” co-host Gretchen Carlson, and cable news regulars Alyssa Farah, S.E. Cupp, Eboni K. Williams, Mary Katherine Ham, and Cameran Eubanks, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“The View” also features Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines. Show executives have said they will take their time selecting a new permanent host to replace McCain.