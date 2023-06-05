Fidelity Investments to add nearly 300 tech-focused jobs in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City officials and Fidelity Investments Digital & Technology on Monday announced the business’ expansion, expected to add nearly 300 new jobs in Salt Lake City over the next several months.

Fidelity currently employs more than 2,800 associates in Utah, with nearly 200 of those employees hired in the first quarter of this year.

“It’s an exciting day for Salt Lake City and our tech industry,” said Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “Salt Lake City is dedicated to fostering a healthy environment where residents have access to good, resilient, and high-paying jobs in industries like tech. When we bring quality jobs, everyone in the community benefits.

“Companies like Fidelity locate and expand to Salt Lake City because of our strong tech ecosystem, the existing emphasis here on the industry, and because of our access to regional talent,” the Mayor said in a released statement. “When we started the Tech Lake City initiative in 2020, we knew all these things made Salt Lake City special, and we’re glad that companies see it, too. Salt Lake City’s robust technology and innovation industries, coupled with easy access to outdoor recreation and relatively low cost-of living will continue to drive economic prosperity.”

Lorena Riffo-Jenson, Executive Director of the Salt Lake City Department of Economic Development, also shared thoughts:

“The Department of Economic Development and the City have been intentional in how we foster a healthy environment for tech growth. Through partnerships in education, industry, and workforce development, we have taken a holistic approach to connecting our community with this resilient industry.”

Lori Smith, Utah regional leader at Fidelity, praised Utah’s talent market.

“Fidelity’s expansion of technology, digital and design roles in our Salt Lake City location is a testament to the supportive, business-friendly environment, the quality of work our associates here have been doing for years, and the potential of our collective futures in an impressive talent market. The new positions not only set Fidelity up for success to better serve our customers for years to come, they also enhance long-term career vitality for Utah associates of all levels.”