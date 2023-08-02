Fiery semi-truck crash kills one, closes I-80 Tuesday night

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two semi-trucks crashed Tuesday night on Interstate 80 closing the highway as one of the trucks caught fire.

The crash occurred just after 9 p.m. at 1300 E. in the westbound lanes and also involved a passenger car, possibly two, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.

One of the truck drivers was fatally injured, he said, believed to be the driver in the semi that caught fire.