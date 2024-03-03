Fight over board game leads to attempted stabbing: Logan PD

LOGAN, Utah, March 3, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 30-year-old Logan man was arrested late Saturday night after he allegedly became upset during a board game gathering with friends and roommates, and grabbed a butcher knife and attempted to stab a person.

Mohammed Sajedul Islam Sakir was arrested at 11:56 p.m. and booked into the Cache County jail for investigation of two counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, and one count of assault, a class B misdemeanor.

A victim “reported Sajedul became upset during the course of the game,” Sakir’s affidavit says. That victim “reported Sajedul grabbed a knife from the kitchen and attempted to stab him with it. (The victim) reported several individuals were able to physically restrain Sajedul and disarm him. During the course of which (a second victim) suffered a laceration to the hand from the knife Sajedul was wielding.”

Victim 1 reported that after Sakir was disarmed, “Sajedul attacked (him), punching him several times in the face and head.

“I contacted Sajedul,” the Logan City Police officer’s statement says. “He admitted to becoming very upset during the game. He admitted to grabbing a knife and attempting to reach (victim 1). He admitted several individuals had to hold him back. He admitted to subsequently striking (victim 1) several times on the head with his fists.”

The officer also viewed a cell phone recording of the incident.

“I observed an individual I recognized as Sajedul holding a large butchers knife in one hand. Three male individuals were physically holding Sajedul back. Sajedul appeared to be violently struggling against the three males, surging forwards. One of the male individuals took the knife from Sajedul’s hands, at which point the three males released him. The video then shows Sajedul approach (victim 1) and punch him several times in the face and head with a closed fist.”

The officer suggested Sakir be held without bail due to the evidence, his attempt to hurt a cohabitant who could fear retaliation, and the fact he is in the country on a student visa, with no local family, and could flee if released.

A judge ordered Sakir to be held without bail.