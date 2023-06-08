Films, episodic project granted shooting incentives expected to bring $45M to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Film Commission has announced the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity Board approval of three new productions for state film incentives, expected to generate an economic impact of $45 million and 1,700 new jobs.

This month’s approved productions include:

Destined at Christmas 2, a sequel to the holiday film that premiered in 2022 on Great American Family. This homegrown production is currently filming in Utah County with local filmmaker Brittany Wiscombe directing and producing.

“We love Utah’s film industry, businesses and people,” said Brian Brough, Producer at Orem-based Silver Peak Productions. “By filming in Utah, we’re able to find the hardworking crew, talented actors and beautiful locations to bring our movie to life.”

Estimated Utah spend: $447,517

Distribution: Great American Family

Locations: Utah County

Oops All Berries (working title) was approved for the Utah Motion Picture Incentive Program, and will be shooting this summer in Emery and Grand counties.

“In creating a more grounded, globe-trotting film, it was important that we place our characters in as many practical locations as possible,” said Brian Chapek, executive producer.

“With that directive in mind, we needed a location somewhere in the United States to serve as the setting for one of our film’s most important sequences. We looked at many options and found that Utah featured such a unique and impressive geography that we hadn’t seen before in a movie. The Utah locations we scouted felt untouched by the larger world, which made us very excited to shoot there.”

Estimated Utah spend: $4,560,961

Distribution: TBD

Locations: Emery County and Grand County

Untitled episodic Paramount project was also approved for the Utah Motion Picture Incentive Program, and will film in Summit County at the Utah Film Studios.

“I am grateful to the State of Utah and the State Legislature for their continued support of the Utah Motion Picture Incentive Program,” said Gary Crandall, owner of Utah Film Studios. “We are thrilled that the Paramount is returning to Utah and will be providing a cash infusion into rural communities with this new project.”

Estimated Utah spend: $40 million

Distribution: Paramount

Locations: Summit County

“We are excited to see a diversity of productions filming around the state and putting our talented crews and vendors to work,” said Virginia Pearce, Utah Film Commission director.

As part of the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity, the Utah Film Commission markets the entire state as a destination for film, television, and commercial production by promoting the use of professional local crew and talent, support services, Utah locations, and the Motion Picture Incentive Program. The office also serves as a liaison to the film industry, facilitating production needs across the state.

Thousands of productions have been filmed in Utah, including Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid, Thelma & Louise, and 127 Hours, to name a few. Many episodic series have also been filmed in Utah, such as Yellowstone, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and Westworld.