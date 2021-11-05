Final mask mandate issued for Grand County School District

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, Nov.5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Southeast Utah Health Department has issued “one final mask mandate” for Grand County School District, officials said Friday.

“This mandate begins Monday, Nov. 8, and expires Saturday, Dec. 18,” said a news release. “Once school resumes on Jan. 3, there will be no mask mandate in place. This final mandate gives parents the opportunity to have their child(ren) fully vaccinated against COVID.”

The vaccine will not be mandated for students or staff, the news release said.

GCSD and SEUHD are sponsoring vaccine clinics on Monday, Nov. 8 and Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. To participate in the clinic, you must sign up for a time here.