Fire at Centerville condo complex displaces several residents

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Photo: South Davis Metro Fire

CENTERVILLE, Utah, Oct. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Several residents are displaced following a fire that damaged multiple units at a Centerville condominium complex Sunday morning.

Fire crews responded about 1:15 a.m. to a fully involved fire at Cedar Springs Condominiums, 88 W. 50 South, South Davis Metro Fire said on social media.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the post says.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents with housing, officials said.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here