Fire at vacant Ogden home causes $75K in damages

OGDEN, Utah, June 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A fire at a vacant home in Ogden caused approximately $75K in damages, officials said Monday.

“Fire crews responded to a fire at a residential structure located at 728 Wall Ave. at

approximately 4:01 this morning,” said a news release from Ogden Fire. “The calling party reported fire in single story residential home. Calling party stated the home appears vacant.”

Upon arrival, crews found fire coming from the front of the structure as well as the attic. Crews quickly mitigated fire conditions, the news release said.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

A total of 18 firefighters from Ogden City Fire Department and Weber Fire District responded with three engines, one ladder truck, one rescue truck, one ambulance, the battalion chief and the deputy fire marshal.