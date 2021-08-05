Fire causes $100k in damage at business in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Aug. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews from multiple agencies responded to a commercial fire Thursday afternoon in Clearfield.

North Davis Fire District Chief Mark Becraft said the single-alarm fire, at 560 S. Main St., was inside the large structure owned by Interior Works, a company that produces wood molding.

“When crews arrived, there was smoke showing, and the building was evacuated,” Becraft told Gephardt Daily. “A sprinkler head popped and kept the fire in check.”

He said the fire was caused by a planer that malfunctioned, and it was a good thing “the sprinkling system did its job,” because firefighters’ visibility was hampered by all the smoke and sawdust.

“It wasn’t really a big fire, but it was a little bit of a task getting the building ventilated afterward because of (the building’s) size,” Becraft said, adding that crews were on scene for about an hour and 15 minutes.

He estimated damages at $100,000, with roughly $80,000 of that being the cost of the large commercial planer that caused the fire.

There were no injuries, Becraft said.

All North Davis Fire District crews responded, as well as firefighters from Syracuse, Hill Air Force Base, and Layton. The Davis County Sheriff’s Office also was on scene.