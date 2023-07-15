Fire causes $1M in damage to Spanish Fork Chevron station

SPANISH FORK, Utah, July 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Spanish Fork Fire & EMS crews were dispatched early Saturday to a commercial fire at the Chevron Gas Station located at 3601 E. Canyon Road.

“A passerby coming out of Spanish Fork Canyon noticed smoke coming from the gas station and made the call to 911 to report the fire,” says a news release issued by Spanish Fork City. “First arriving Spanish Fork Fire & EMS units reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the southwest corner of the building which had already breached through the roof.”

The fire was contained to the southwest portion of the building.

“The fire was controlled by crews within 1 hour and 30 minutes of arrival on scene,” the statement says.

“Damages are estimated at one million dollars to the business. The cause and origin of the fire are currently under investigation; however, it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.”

An updated news release issued Saturday afternoon stated the cause of the fire “originated in the kitchen area of the service station and was caused due to an electrical arc/malfunction in the breaker panel causing the fire.

“One firefighter suffered minor injuries during the incident; however, he was able to return to regular duty,” the update added.

Spanish Fork Fire & EMS units were assisted by crews from the Spanish Fork Police, Mapleton Fire & Rescue, Salem Fire, Woodland Hills Fire., Payson Fire & Rescue, Genola Fire, Central Utah 911, Dominion Energy, and Spanish Fork Public Works.

Three chief officers, one investigator, 36 firefighters, five engines, two ladders, two squads, one air and light trailer, and one ambulance responded overall to the incident, the statement says.