Fire causes $50k in damage to Ogden home on Canyon Road

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews from Ogden and South Ogden departments responded to a structure fire at 1000 Canyon Road on Thursday night and arrived to find smoke at the back of the single-family home.

Fire trucks lined the narrow road as crews worked to mitigate damage to the residence and nearby structures.

Ogden Fire Battalion Chief Mike Slater told Gephardt Daily that crews entered the home and “found one patient inside.” Slater said that person was transported to the hospital; however, he didn’t disclose the individual’s condition or reason for being transported.

A short while later, a second person was transported to the hospital for evaluation, Slater said.

Crews were dispatched at 9:36 p.m. and had the fire extinguished and were doing overhaul shortly before 10 p.m.

Slater estimated the damage to the home at $50,000.

Crews from Ogden and South Ogden fire departments responded with 24 firefighters, two ladder trucks, three engines, two ambulances, two paramedic trucks, and the battalion chief responded. The Fire Marshal’s office is on the scene investigating the cause and origin of the fire, and the building is being secured.

Gephardt Daily will update this story if more information is made available.