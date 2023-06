TOOELE, Utah, June 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — About 60 residences of a Tooele apartment building were evacuated Wednesday morning after a report of a fire.

The fire department was alerted to the blaze at about 9:09 a.m., and responded to the Kirk Apartments, at 57 W. Vine St. Crews saw smoke billowing from a third-floor apartment in the brick building, according to reports.

At least initially, no injuries had been reported.

