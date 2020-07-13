Fire causes extensive damage to Provo residence

PROVO, Utah, July 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Provo Fire Department was called to a fire Sunday night on North Piute Drive and arrived to find flames coming from the front of the single-family residence.

Crews were dispatched at about 9:10 p.m. to the one-story rambler-style home and, although they had the fire under control quickly, “the fire was pretty quick, too,” Fire Capt. Sam Armstrong said.

There was extensive damage in the front and entry area of the home, Armstrong told Gephardt Daily, as well as “a lot of attic activity.” At one point, flames were visible through the roof of the structure.

The homeowners safely evacuated, and there were no injuries as a result of this fire.

Firefighters remained on scene long after the initial knockdown and “all-clear” in order to check for hot spots throughout the structure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no estimate of damages was available.

Gephart Daily will update this story as more information becomes known.