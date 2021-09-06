Fire causes ‘significant’ damage in Kaysville home

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews from multiple agencies responded to a structure fire just after noon Sunday in Kaysville.

The Kaysville Fire Department, along with crews from Layton, Farmington and North Davis after a 911 caller reported smoke coming from a home near 400 W. Burton Lane.

When they arrived, crews found “a well-involved basement fire, with flames venting out of windows at the front of the home,” Kaysville FD said in a Facebook post.

Firefighters made access and conducted an interior search and fire attack.

“A dog was found inside but was unfortunately deceased,” the post says.

The fire was under control at 12:56 p.m. Damage to the basement was “significant” and displaced the home’s occupants.

No civilians were injured, but one firefighter was transported to the hospital in stable condition with a heat-related illness and has since been discharged.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

“We appreciate our mutual-aid partners, Davis County 911, Davis County Sheriff’s Office Paramedics, Kaysville Police Department and the Utah Highway Patrol for their assistance,” the post said.