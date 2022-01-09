Fire crews battle blaze at popular Price restaurant

PRICE, Utah, Jan. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Price City Fire Department battled an overnight fire at Asian Bistro, 355 E. Main.

“No injuries,” says a Facebook post issued at 5:22 a.m. Sunday. “Standard investigation.”

Dozens of Facebook posters thanked the fire department, and lamented the loss of the popular eatery in the central Utah city of about 8,500 residents.

“This is heartbreaking!!!!,” one poster wrote. “Thank you to our amazing firefighters who left their families and warm beds at 3 a.m. to fight this horrible fire!!!”

“Oh no! How sad,” wrote another. “That’s terrible. They worked so hard to get it going and it was a great place.”

“We drove by there last night and it was packed,” another wrote. “Poor people. I do hope they rebuild.”