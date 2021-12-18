Fire crews battle blaze in candy shop at Farmington’s Lagoon amusement park

FARMINGTON, Utah, Dec. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Farmington Fire crews battled to a fire at Lagoon amusement park on Saturday, and knocking down flames at Carousel Candy, a historic building near the merry-go-round.

Crews responded at about 8 a.m. to a call from employees at Lagoon, which is currently closed for the season.

“A staff member at Lagoon thought they could smell smoke, and upon investigation, found one of the buildings on the main causeway was smoking and flames were visible,” said Chief Guido Smith, Farmington Fire Department.

Fire units were on scene within four minutes of the call, Smith said.

“We had the first fire units on site confirming that there was, in fact, a fire. The park was unoccupied other than a skeleton crew of staff that works here during the off season, and between law enforcement and security, our apparatus was able to get into position to fight the fire.”

There were no injuries, Smith said, adding no official damage estimate is available yet, but “it could be into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.” The historic park is more than 80 years old, its website says.

The fire was contained to one part of the historical building, Smith said, adding “Some parts of it are a complete loss others were salvageable.

“It did take about two hours to achieve fire control due to some challenging logistics. We were however able to save a significant amount of property such as carousel horses that were in the structure stored and on display at the time.”

Smith said that as of noon, crews from assisting agencies were being dismissed. Those agencies included South Davis Metro Fire, Kaysville City Fire, Hill Air Force Base fire, and law enforcement agencies, he said.

“We anticipate will be on scene for the remainder of the day to secure the structure and complete our investigation,” Smith said.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as additional details become available.