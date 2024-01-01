Fire crews douse 2 Tremonton fires

TREMONTON, Utah, Jan. 1, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters worked together to knock down fires Sunday in Tremonton.

Crews from Tremonton and Garland Fire departments responded to a townhome after a report of an explosion, followed by smoke. The report came from an officer of the Perry Police Department.

“Quick entry by Tremonton and Garland Fire crew’s prevented the fire from spreading throughout the complex,” a Tremonton Fire statement says.

“While emergency crews were cleaning up, a second structure fire was reported to Box Elder Communications Center-BECC. Crews arrived on scene there to find smoke coming from a home. Garland & Tremonton Fire crews made entry, where a quick knockdown was made, saving the home from extensive damage.

Photo Tremonton Fire

“Both fire’s are under investigation, and no injuries were reported. Special thanks to Tremonton Garland Police Department and Box Elder County Sheriff‘s Office for their help” says a statement from Tremonton Fire.

“Your Garland Fire would like to wish everyone a Happy New Year! Thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to 2024.”